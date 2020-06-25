Jackie Greer Byars



Gulport



On Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020 our beloved father, Jack Byars, at age 97 left this earth on his eternal journey to join his wife of 70 years, Helen Jeanette Cain Byars. Daddy, or "Papaw" as many of his grand and great-grand kids called him, was born on February 18, 1923, in Neshoba County, Mississippi. He leaves behind 5 children; Larry, Karl, Lannie, Angela, and Laura, 13 grand children and 15 great grand children. He served in Europe in World War II and then had a 20 year Air Force career. After retiring from the Air Force, he learned to fly an airplane, operated 2 restaurants in Philadelphia, Mississippi, led agencies in the administrations of 2 governors, and developed life-long relationships with many. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.





