Jack Hammer


1932 - 2019
Jack Hammer Obituary
Jack Dewey Hammer

1932 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mr. Jack Dewey Hammer, age 87, passed away, at home, peacefully, on December 25, 2019. He was born in High Point, N.C. on September 16, 1932.

Jack was a veteran, having served his country, enlisting in the Navy in 1951 and the Air Force in 1957. He was then employed in civil service in 1962, until his retirement in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his father, G.D. Hammer, mother, Eula Atkins and son-in-law, W. Scott Cherry.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Johnson and Joy Cherry, son-in-law, Roger Johnson, sister, Becky Linthicum McGonigle, niece, Lynn Jennette, grandchildren, Ryan Johnson, Tara Cartier and Jeremy Johnson and several great-grandchildren.

The family will hold private services at a later date.

Jack will be missed by family and many friends for his sense of humor and unique outlook on life.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
