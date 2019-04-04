Jack Winston Hensley



1937 ~ 2019



Diamondhead



Jack Winston Hensley, age 81, passed away on April 2, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS. He had been a resident of Diamondhead, MS for the last 16 years. Prior to living in Diamondhead, he lived in Jackson, TN for 16 years.



Jack was born in Cushing, Oklahoma in 1937 to Burdette Hamilton Hensley and Clea Belle Hensley. He attended high school at C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA and graduated in the class of 1955. He then went on to attend the University of Oklahoma where he attended for three years. He began his career in business and sales in Shreveport, LA and worked with several companies including Redman Industries and Wrenn Materials Handling. He also served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years, was a member of Diamondhead Community Church, and was a devoted Christian, husband and father. He was also an avid golfer and fisherman.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Burdette and Clea Hensley.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nita Barger Hensley of Diamondhead; three children, Gregg Hamilton Hensley (Laura) of Kingwood, TX, Holly Ann Hensley Martinez of Benton, LA, and Stephanie Hensley Babin (Michael) of New Orleans; six grandchildren, Kaye Elizabeth Cowley, Phillip Hayden Hensley, Aaron David Henigan, Sean Michael Selitto, Brady Michael Babin, and Brooke Elizabeth Babin; and one great-grandchild, Hayden James Hensley.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior at Diamondhead Community Church, 5301 Diamondhead Cir, Diamondhead, MS 39525.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary