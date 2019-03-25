|
|
Jack McCall Patton
1936 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Jack McCall Patton, age 83, of Long Beach, passed away on March 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther Rowell Patton; his parents, Orbie and Alma Patton; 2 brothers, Orbie Patton, Jr. and Bobby Patton; a sister, Margie Dyer; and a nephew, Mike Dodson.
Survivors include his sons, Jack M. "Mac" Patton, Jr. (Sonjia), and David Patton (Diana); 2 grandchildren, Joshua Michael Patton and TSgt Jonathan Phillip Patton (Kim); 4 great-grandchildren, Zed, Bella, Zoe, and Zaiden; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5 – 7 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19320 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11 am Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 25, 2019