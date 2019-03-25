Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
19320 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
19320 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack McCall


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack McCall Obituary
Jack McCall Patton

1936 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Jack McCall Patton, age 83, of Long Beach, passed away on March 23, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther Rowell Patton; his parents, Orbie and Alma Patton; 2 brothers, Orbie Patton, Jr. and Bobby Patton; a sister, Margie Dyer; and a nephew, Mike Dodson.

Survivors include his sons, Jack M. "Mac" Patton, Jr. (Sonjia), and David Patton (Diana); 2 grandchildren, Joshua Michael Patton and TSgt Jonathan Phillip Patton (Kim); 4 great-grandchildren, Zed, Bella, Zoe, and Zaiden; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5 – 7 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19320 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11 am Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.