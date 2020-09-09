1/
Jack McGinnis
MSgt Jack Richard McGinnis, U.S. Air Force, Ret.

Biloxi

visitation: Wed, 9-8-2020, from 5 - 7 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. graveside service: 10 am Thursday in Biloxi National Cemetery. full tribute at www.riemannfamily.com


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
September 7, 2020
Poppa Jack will be greatly missed by our family. He was a wonderful Grandfather and Great Grandfather to myself and my children. He loved us like we were his own. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to our Granny, his daughters and their families.
Mary Ingerson
Family
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
