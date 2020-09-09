Jack McGinnis

Poppa Jack will be greatly missed by our family. He was a wonderful Grandfather and Great Grandfather to myself and my children. He loved us like we were his own. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to our Granny, his daughters and their families.
Mary Ingerson
Family
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.