Jack Harris Morris
1931 - 2020
Gulfport
Jack Harris Morris, age 88, passed away July 29, 2020, at Lakeview Nursing Home in Gulfport.
He was born in Wrightsville, Georgia on September 27, 1931, to Albert and Thelma Morris. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years and the United States Navy for 4 years. He was a member of the American Legion in Gulfport, Joe Graham Post 119, Commander Terry W. Applebee, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sadie J. Morris; two sons, Jack H. Morris II and Alan J. Morris, both of Gulfport; three daughters, Eileen M. Shannon of Macon, Georgia, Sandra M. Steele of Perkinston, Jackie N. Copeland of Saucier; his grandson Ryan L. Christopherson of Gulfport, and his granddaughter Pamela R. Shannon of Macon, Georgia.
He is survived by two children, Donovan T. Murphy (Ann) of Bonifay, Florida, Jan Patton (Hunter) of Gulfport and three grandchildren, Channing Steele of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Donovan J. Murphy (Elizabeth) of Bonifay, Florida, and C. Brantley Copeland (Lily) of Gulfport.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on O'Neal Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow at Finley Cemetery.
View and sign the online tribute at www.BOKFH.com
.