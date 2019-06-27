|
|
Jack Owens Tiblier
Larose
Jack Owens Tiblier, 60, a resident of Larose, LA and a native of MS, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He was a graduate of the D'iberville High School Class of 1977 and became a business owner for many years following graduation.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 108 East 90th Street, Galliano, LA 70354 on Saturday, June 29 at 1 PM.
Jack Owens is survived by his wife, Laurie Callais Tiblier; parents, Jack and Glenda Tiblier; brother, Troy Tiblier (Michele); sister, Tammy Abdo; sons, Joshua and Micah Tiblier; nephews, Cody and Logan Tiblier; grandsons, Caleb and Ethan Tiblier; 3 step Children & 4 step grandchildren's and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Anna Mae Callais who he loved dearly.
Big thanks to the Brothers and Sisters at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for all of their love, help and support.
Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland, Louisiana is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 27, 2019