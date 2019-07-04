The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Crestlawn Cemetery
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Jack Purvis


1937 - 2019
Jack Purvis Obituary
Jack W. Purvis, Jr.

1937 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Mr. Jack W. Purvis, Jr, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home in Ocean Springs, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Purvis was born in New Orleans, LA, on February 28, 1937 and raised in Laurel, MS by his grandmother, Emily Stone and special Aunt Dalma Stone Davis. He was a hard worker and loving husband and father. He served in the U.S. Army and was a police officer and fireman in Laurel in his younger years. Jack married the love of his life, Toney Landrum, and they moved to the coast where he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding, retiring after 44 years.

Mr. Purvis was preceded in death by his grandmother and aunt; parents, Susie Bell Stone Purvis and Jack W. Purvis, Sr; and his precious daughter, Tondy Purvis.

He sadly leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Toney Landrum Purvis; daughters, Jacqueline Yoette Wesley (Lance) and Tammy Jordan (Reese); sons, Lee Purvis (Brenda) and Tim Purvis (Lynn); grandchildren, Leigh Anne LeMaire, Bryan Purvis, Tye Purvis, Zak Wesley, Brielle Jordan, Hunter Wesley and Colten Wesley; six great-grandchildren; dear cousins, Ann Reed and Dale Davis; numerous nieces, nephews and friends that he dearly loved.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home with a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Ocean Springs.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019
