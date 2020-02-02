|
Jack Wayne Clark
August 28, 1944 – January 13, 2020
Pass christian
Jack W. Clark passed away, suddenly, on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Santa Ana, Costa Rica. He is survived by his loving wife, Mery Fournier Clark; 2 daughters, Jennifer Layne Clark (Xavier Schlee) of Anchorage AK, Jessica Clark Conway, (Robert), of Atlanta, GA; 3 sons; Jeremy Greenwood Clark, (Sarah), of Waveland, MS, Patrick Murphy Clark, (Charles Hamilton), of Anchorage, AK, Sean Christian Clark, (Tori Shannon) of Bend, Oregon; 2 stepdaughters, Adriana Garron (Jean Luc), of Guanacaste, Costa Rica and Marianne Garron, of Guanacaste, Costa Rica; and 4 grandchildren, Amalie Scout Loki, Jenson Raven Loki, Liah Garron, and Jack Cure Clark; a brother, Gerald Snyder and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack is a graduate of Harrison County High School, and received undergraduate and Master's degrees from William Carey College. He worked for Harrison County School System, serving as a coach, teacher and Principal at Pineville Elementary, Principal of Orange Grove Middle School, and Federal Programs Director for the Harrison County school system. He went on to be Principal of Saint Paul Elementary school in Pass Christian, MS before retiring to Santa Ana, Costa Rica.
Those who knew and loved Jack know he was: the life of the party, a prankster, always rooting for the underdog, an accomplished Devil's Advocate, a dreamer, a storyteller, and one of the good guys. He was generous, loving, grateful, forgiving and kind. He never met a stranger and there was always room at his table. He loved scotch, the Saints, the Wolf River, and life's simple pleasures, but mostly he loved his family: his Clark family, his Snyder family, his Greenwood family, his Pineville and Gulfport families, and his newest family in Costa Rica. He was Dad, Mr. Clark, Papa and Uncle Jack to so many and he made all he encountered feel special and important by the time spent together. He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, family, and friends. There are plans for a Celebration of Life in Pass Christian (Pineville), MS in early March. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in
Jack's name to CASA of Hancock County: @www.casahancockcounty.org or CASA of Hancock County,
644 Dunbar Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020