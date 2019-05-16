Jackie Lee "Jack" Whittenburg



1931 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Jack Whittenburg, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Gulfport, MS, surrounded by his loving family.



He will be dearly missed by his wife, Elaine Whittenburg; two children, Cheryl Whittenburg Nunes (Joseph), Scott Whittenburg; two step-children, Angelia Parker (Robert), Sabrina LaFleur (Kris); five grandchildren, Jennifer Nunes Elium (Jacob), Lauren Parker, Brian Parker, Jacob Flack (Angela), Landon LaFleur; one great-grandchild, Paityn Flack; and a large circle of friends.



Jack was born near Richview, IL to Glenn and Hazel Whittenburg. He spent his childhood in Illinois and graduated from Centralia Junior College. A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and returned to Illinois where he began a long career in insurance. He moved to Gulfport upon his retirement in 1994.



Jack was an avid sports fan. From a young age, he adored his Chicago Cubs, taking the five-hour train ride by himself to meet his uncle in Chicago to watch games. After playing sports in college, he enjoyed 30 years as a football and basketball referee. He founded and directed the Babe Ruth baseball league in Centralia, IL.



Jack enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife and groups of friends. His hobbies included playing bridge and enjoying the outdoors, whether it was playing golf or working in the garden.



Jack was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, with visitation starting at 2 p.m. The interment at Biloxi National Cemetery will be a private ceremony.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.