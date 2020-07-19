1/1
Jackie Hinton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Gail Hinton

1945-2020

Biloxi

Jackie Gail Hinton, age 74, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Biloxi. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a hard worker and he loved his dog Karma

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Davis and Betty Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Swanner Hinton of Biloxi; son, Cameron E. Hinton of Biloxi.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved