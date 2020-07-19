Jackie Gail Hinton
1945-2020
Biloxi
Jackie Gail Hinton, age 74, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Biloxi. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a hard worker and he loved his dog Karma
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Davis and Betty Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Swanner Hinton of Biloxi; son, Cameron E. Hinton of Biloxi.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com