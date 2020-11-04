1/1
Jackie Litke
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie J. "Mr. Jack" Litke

1934-2020

Biloxi, MS

Jackie J. "Mr. Jack" Litke, age 85 of North Biloxi passed away on Thurs., October 29, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on December 29, 1934 near Alta Vista, Kansas. He attended Country grade school through the eighth grade and graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1952. He joined the US Air Force in October 1952 and retired as a M/Sgt in February 1973. He worked at the Barq's Bottling Co. until it was sold and moved, sold life insurance, and worked at Popps Hardware in Biloxi. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard since 1970 where he served as an elder, Stewardship chairman, Vice-president, Board of Education Chairman, and elsewhere as needed. He performed once a month devotions at the Gulf Shore Assistant Living Facility for three and a half years beginning in 2003 and weekly devotions at Camp Biloxi after Katrina. He was the first layman to give children's talks during Good Shepard Worship Services (early 1970's), and He wrote newsletter articles for the Shepherd's Scribe, which he enjoyed doing.

Mr. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wilhelmina Litke; wife, Phyllis Jean Brown Litke; son, Scott; sister, Shirley (Eldon) TenEyck.

He is survived by his children, Curtis, Michael (Monica), Sonia (Chris) and Paul all of Biloxi; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who visited, called, prayed, and sent cards.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a charity of your choice or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Endowment or Scholarship fund.

A reception will be at 11:30 am in the fellowship hall at the church prior to visitation. Visitation will be held from 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm with a service at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 all at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Pass Rd. in Biloxi, MS. Burial will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:15 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Memorial Gathering
11:30 AM
The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Service
01:30 PM
The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Burial
D'Iberville Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 3, 2020
He was one of my very favorite old men ever - loved his warm friendly manner and his sense of humor. He will me missed!
Linda Bishop
Friend
November 3, 2020
I never got to know him as well as I would have liked, but from what little I did know of him, he was a shining example of what a human being should aspire to. To all of my cousins, their children and grandchildren, I give my greatest condolences because I'm sure he will be sorely missed. Though I can never say enough to alleviate your grief, find great solace and comfort in the fact that he was a much beloved and admired person to the rest of us that weren't in his life on a daily basis. I am sure he will be watching over and guarding the rest of his family here on earth while he is enjoying the company of the rest of his family in heaven. Enjoy a much deserved reward Uncle Junior!
Rick Ten Eyck
Family
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elizabeth Mcdonnell
Friend
November 3, 2020
Prayers for the Family...
Kevin Wescovich
November 2, 2020
May you rest In heaven and you will be truly missed!!! I love you and will miss you!
Chevon Litke
Grandchild
November 2, 2020
Mr Litke was a great father in law and best grandfather to my kids Dede & Robert. You will be truly missed. Glad I was able to visit you my last time hom
Theresa Thurman
November 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved