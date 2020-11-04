Jackie J. "Mr. Jack" Litke
1934-2020
Biloxi, MS
Jackie J. "Mr. Jack" Litke, age 85 of North Biloxi passed away on Thurs., October 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on December 29, 1934 near Alta Vista, Kansas. He attended Country grade school through the eighth grade and graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1952. He joined the US Air Force in October 1952 and retired as a M/Sgt in February 1973. He worked at the Barq's Bottling Co. until it was sold and moved, sold life insurance, and worked at Popps Hardware in Biloxi. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard since 1970 where he served as an elder, Stewardship chairman, Vice-president, Board of Education Chairman, and elsewhere as needed. He performed once a month devotions at the Gulf Shore Assistant Living Facility for three and a half years beginning in 2003 and weekly devotions at Camp Biloxi after Katrina. He was the first layman to give children's talks during Good Shepard Worship Services (early 1970's), and He wrote newsletter articles for the Shepherd's Scribe, which he enjoyed doing.
Mr. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wilhelmina Litke; wife, Phyllis Jean Brown Litke; son, Scott; sister, Shirley (Eldon) TenEyck.
He is survived by his children, Curtis, Michael (Monica), Sonia (Chris) and Paul all of Biloxi; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who visited, called, prayed, and sent cards.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a charity of your choice
or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Endowment or Scholarship fund.
A reception will be at 11:30 am in the fellowship hall at the church prior to visitation. Visitation will be held from 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm with a service at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 all at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Pass Rd. in Biloxi, MS. Burial will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.