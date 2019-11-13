|
|
Bettye Jane Harper Stone
Newport
Bettye Jane Harper Stone was born in Thayer, MO. on March 21,1933. She passed away in hospice in Nashville, TN on Oct. 27, 2019. She lived her early life in Newport, AR, graduating with honors from Newport High School in 1951. She attended the University of Arkansas and the University of Mississippi, where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma and a Rebelette.
She taught school in Tuckerman, AR and at St. Alphonsus in Ocean Springs, MS. Bettye Jane was a certified drug and alcohol counselor, working at COPAC, Harbor House and Jackson Recovery Center in Jackson, MS.
Bettye Jane was active in many social organizations. She was a charter member of both the Biloxi Junior Auxiliary and the Laurel Arts League. She was a member of Town and Country Garden Club In Newport and PEO, serving as officers in both. She was a member of two carnival organizations in Biloxi, Billikins, reigning as Queen in 1959 and Les Masquees.
Bettye Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben L. and Julia W. Harper and brother, Reuben L. Harper, Jr.
She is survived by four sons: Richard Stone, Jr. (Patty), Reuben Harper Stone, Sr. (June), William Stone, Sr., Buzz Stone (Cherry) and grandchildren: Julia Morgan Sandifer (Gregory), Richard Morgan Stone, III, Reuben Harper Stone, Jr., Dixon Stone, William Stone, Jr., Isaac Stone, Sarah Stone, Jack Busby Stone and a special friend, Delmar Atkins.
Memorials may be made to Saint Cecilia's Catholic Church, 2475 Galleria Dr., Newport, AR 72112. Memorial service in Newport, to be announced at a later date.
www.jacksonsfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019