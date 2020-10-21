Jacob Walter Douthit
1928 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Jacob Walter Douthit, age 91, of Ocean Springs, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours, Monday, October 19, 2020. He joins his wife of 70 years, Mary Douthit, one day shy of the first anniversary of her passing.
Mr. Douthit was born on November 4, 1928 in Mocksville, NC., he was the eldest of 7 siblings. He was also preceded in death by his parents; Henry Issac Douthit and Mary Cornelius Pilcher Douthit; sister, Ruth Hipocket; and brother Bob Douthit.
A resident of Ocean Springs for 53 years, he is survived by his children, Deborah Weatherford (Phillip), D'Iberville, MS, Dara Merkison, Ocean Springs, MS, and Dwight Douthit, Houston, TX; grandchildren, Dena Smith Gambler (Chris), Gautier, MS, Dorian Jones (Bubba), Ocean Springs, MS, and Major Sean T. Smith (Janice), Biloxi, MS; great-grandchildren, Drew Jones and Dara Hanna Jones, both of Ocean Springs, MS, Christy Schmoll (Kris), Baton Rouge, LA; great-great-grandchildren; Mikayla Niojoka, Aiden Schmoll, Mackenzie Schmoll, Baton Rouge, LA; and his beloved dog, Mollie Jane.
Known to all as "Dado", he was a loving and supportive father to his children and grandchildren. A proud veteran of the United States Airforce serving from 1946 to 1968. He served in Germany, Korea, and Greenland retiring at the rank of Technical Sergeant. He later served his community as a local business owner of Douthit Standard Service U-Haul, Wrecker, and Chevron full-service gas station. He was at his happiest when providing support and guidance for his family and watching them thrive.
There will be a Graveside service starting at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 22, at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
