Mrs. Jacqueline C. Kelly



Jul. 24, 1931 - Apr. 23, 2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Jacqueline C. Kelly, 87, of Gulfport, Mississippi departed this life, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Mrs. Kelly was a Mississippi Gulf Coast resident for more than 80 years. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Gulfport where she served on the Usher Board, Senior Mission and the Golden Women and Men of Favor. Mrs. Kelly worked for Keesler Air Force Base within the Bachelor's Quarters for 32 years.



Reading, cooking and baking were her favorite pastimes. "Bubba" as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and within her community, was well known for her yeast rolls and for her chocolate chip cookies. Because of her loving and giving spirit, people naturally gravitated to her. Her family draws strength and reminisces about her usual jokes with family members. Though her loved ones are saddened by her earthly absence, they draw solace in knowing that her life and light has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who were blessed to know her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Joel H. Carson, Mrs. Willie Mae Kendrick Carson Griffin; a son, Robert L. Kelly, Jr.; three brothers, Aubrey Townsend, Warren Townsend, Willie Windfield Townsend; and a sister, Mary Catherine Townsend Williams.



She leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Linda Carson Lawrence, Mobile, AL, Rev. Margaret Carson Moore, Louisville, MS, Ella Carson Simondson, Gulfport, MS, Delsina Kelly, Gulfport, MS, Tabitha (Joseph) Kelly McFall, Gulfport, MS; a nephew whom she reared as her son, Aubrey L. Dubra; a special friend whom she loved as a daughter, Glenda F. Collins; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and many family members and friends. Visitation: 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral: 11:00 AM. Interment: Monroe Memorial Park. Online registry: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary