Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Kelly


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Kelly Obituary
Mrs. Jacqueline C. Kelly

Jul. 24, 1931 - Apr. 23, 2019

Gulfport

Mrs. Jacqueline C. Kelly, 87, of Gulfport, Mississippi departed this life, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Mrs. Kelly was a Mississippi Gulf Coast resident for more than 80 years. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Gulfport where she served on the Usher Board, Senior Mission and the Golden Women and Men of Favor. Mrs. Kelly worked for Keesler Air Force Base within the Bachelor's Quarters for 32 years.

Reading, cooking and baking were her favorite pastimes. "Bubba" as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and within her community, was well known for her yeast rolls and for her chocolate chip cookies. Because of her loving and giving spirit, people naturally gravitated to her. Her family draws strength and reminisces about her usual jokes with family members. Though her loved ones are saddened by her earthly absence, they draw solace in knowing that her life and light has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who were blessed to know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Joel H. Carson, Mrs. Willie Mae Kendrick Carson Griffin; a son, Robert L. Kelly, Jr.; three brothers, Aubrey Townsend, Warren Townsend, Willie Windfield Townsend; and a sister, Mary Catherine Townsend Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Linda Carson Lawrence, Mobile, AL, Rev. Margaret Carson Moore, Louisville, MS, Ella Carson Simondson, Gulfport, MS, Delsina Kelly, Gulfport, MS, Tabitha (Joseph) Kelly McFall, Gulfport, MS; a nephew whom she reared as her son, Aubrey L. Dubra; a special friend whom she loved as a daughter, Glenda F. Collins; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and many family members and friends. Visitation: 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral: 11:00 AM. Interment: Monroe Memorial Park. Online registry: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now