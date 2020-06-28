Jacqueline "Jackie" Cook Walker
May 25, 1931 - June 24, 2020
Pascagoula
Jacqueline ""Jackie" Cook Walker, 89, of Pascagoula, MS passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Jackie was born on May 25, 1931 in Montevallo, Alabama. She was a resident of Pascagoula and Moss Point for the majority of her life. She served many roles throughout her life---wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and businesswoman. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband James Kell Walker, parents Annie and Bartie Cook, sister Dorothy "Dot" Tansil, brother Bob Cook, son-in-law Paul Doyle.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters Kaye Walker Doyle, Cynthia Zubic (Ricky), Toni Manning (Ed), Hope Morgan (Christman); her brother Wayne A. Cook; grandchildren PJ Doyle (Jennifer), Bethany Doyle Vincent (Rob), Dana Doyle Martin, Kell Zubic, Ethan Zubic (Elizabeth), Amanda Manning Markow (Majure), and Walker Manning (Anne Elise); great grandchildren James and Caroline Zubic, Manning and Sudie Markow; many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Plaza Community Living Center and Hospice of Light for their devoted care, patience, comfort and love shown for their mother.
A mass in her memory will be celebrated Monday, June 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church at 11:00 am.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID19, social distancing guidelines are in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Pascagoula, MS or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point-Escatawpa, MS is honored to serve Mrs. Walker's family. You may leave your heartfelt condolences for the family at www.heritagefuneralhom.us.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.