Jacquelyn Ann Massey Crawford
Meridian
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Crawford was born on May 23, 1933 in Meridian, MS passed away October 3, 2019. She was proud of her Irish/English heritage and inherited her parent's kind and gentle natures and great love of family. Jackie enjoyed her cookbooks and talked often about cooking certain recipes with her mother. She graduated from Meridian High School with honors and was vice president of the Dusty Club there. Jackie attended the University of Southern Mississippi and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. She returned home and attended Meridian Community College, earning an Associates in Arts Degree in 1953. Jackie was a member of the dance team and played the organ as accompanist for several Mississippi Junior Miss contestants. She was also a part-time teacher at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She taught ballroom dance in community classes at MCC for several years. Jackie was a past president for the Meridian Jaycettes and was an area vice-president of the Mississippi Jaycettes. She was also chosen "Outstanding Jaycette" during her tenure. Jackie was co-president of the Ellisville State School Parent's Association and charter president of the state association of the Parents and Friends Group. She was employed with General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) for 39 years. Jackie enjoyed playing the organ for a short period of time for early morning mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she was a life-long member until she and her husband Jim move to the MS Gulf Coast in May 2005. Jackie was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Long Beach, MS, at the time of her death.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James (Jim) Thomas Crawford, Sr. and two sons, James Thomas ( "Jimmy"/"Bubba") Crawford and Michael Lloyd Crawford, daughter-in-law, Carolyn, and four grandchildren, Marissa, Marly, Emily, and Jackson Crawford.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Lloyd Massey, Sr. and mother, Jonnie Lillian Summersell (Mimi) Massey, two brothers, John Lloyd (Bill) Massey, II, and Robert Lee (Bob) Massey.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct 6th, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS
Funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, Oct 7th, 2019 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Meridian, MS
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019