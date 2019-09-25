|
|
Jacquielynn "Jacquie" Kelley
1942-2019
Mandeville, LA
Jacquielynn "Jacquie" Kelley, 77, of Mandeville, LA passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Covington, LA.
Jacquie was a native of Biloxi, MS and a resident of Chalmette, LA for over 50 years. She was employed with Lacoste Elementary School in Chalmette, LA for 42 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis E. Kelley; her brother, Carl Short; and her sister, Ruth Lewis.
Jacquie's survivors include her son, Kevin Kelley; her brother, Talmadge Reeves; her grandchildren, Kevin II, Bradyn and Kamryn; and her great-granddaughter, Kathryn.
Private services will be held. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 25, 2019