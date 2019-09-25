The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Jacquielynn Kelley


1942 - 2019
Jacquielynn Kelley Obituary
Jacquielynn "Jacquie" Kelley

1942-2019

Mandeville, LA

Jacquielynn "Jacquie" Kelley, 77, of Mandeville, LA passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Covington, LA.

Jacquie was a native of Biloxi, MS and a resident of Chalmette, LA for over 50 years. She was employed with Lacoste Elementary School in Chalmette, LA for 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis E. Kelley; her brother, Carl Short; and her sister, Ruth Lewis.

Jacquie's survivors include her son, Kevin Kelley; her brother, Talmadge Reeves; her grandchildren, Kevin II, Bradyn and Kamryn; and her great-granddaughter, Kathryn.

Private services will be held. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
