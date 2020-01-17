The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Chipman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alan "Jim" Chipman


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Alan "Jim" Chipman Obituary
Mr. James "Jim" Alan Chipman

1943-2020

D'Iberville

Mr. James "Jim" Alan Chipman, age 76, of D'Iberville passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Mr. Chipman was born on August 10, 1943 in LaGrange, GA and grew up in Wauchula, FL where he graduated high school. He retired as a MSgt in the U.S. Air Force where her served 20 years. We worked for 15 years with the Naval Oceanographic Office at Stennis Space Center where he traveled world-wide.

Mr. Chipman is preceded in death by his parents, William and Opal Chipman; grandchild, Michael Alan Chipman, Jr.; brother, Ray Chipman; nephew, Mark Chipman; and his dog, Buffy.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Chipman; children, Michael Chipman (Jelena); grandchildren, Vincent Chipman (Allie) and Ryan Chipman; and great grandchildren, Levi and Nathaniel Chipman.

Funeral Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Friends may visit from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include: Mike Chipman, Vincent Chipman, Ryan Chipman, Michael Driver, Travis Dickey and Daniel Fish.

View and sign online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now