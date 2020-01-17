|
Mr. James "Jim" Alan Chipman
1943-2020
D'Iberville
Mr. James "Jim" Alan Chipman, age 76, of D'Iberville passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Mr. Chipman was born on August 10, 1943 in LaGrange, GA and grew up in Wauchula, FL where he graduated high school. He retired as a MSgt in the U.S. Air Force where her served 20 years. We worked for 15 years with the Naval Oceanographic Office at Stennis Space Center where he traveled world-wide.
Mr. Chipman is preceded in death by his parents, William and Opal Chipman; grandchild, Michael Alan Chipman, Jr.; brother, Ray Chipman; nephew, Mark Chipman; and his dog, Buffy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Chipman; children, Michael Chipman (Jelena); grandchildren, Vincent Chipman (Allie) and Ryan Chipman; and great grandchildren, Levi and Nathaniel Chipman.
Funeral Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Friends may visit from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include: Mike Chipman, Vincent Chipman, Ryan Chipman, Michael Driver, Travis Dickey and Daniel Fish.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020