1/1
James Albert Lowery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Albert Lowery
November 25, 2020
Saucier, Mississippi - James Albert Lowery passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 65. He was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast.
James was a self employed contractor specializing in custom architectural flooring for over 25 years. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor activities and helping friends and family with his many capabilities and talents in home repair. His close friends who knew him at the "hunting club" nicknamed him "Hawkeye" because of his excellent eyesight and keen awareness.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Melva Lowery, son James Phillip Lowery, sister Diana Favre, nephew Keith Moris and brother-in-law Richard Bond. He is survived by his spouse, Audrey Jane Lowery; daughter Amanda Nicole Lowery; grandchildren Sarah Lowery and Savannah Bosarge; siblings Ben Lowery (Janis), Bevely Cockrell (Malcolm), Patrick, Jenny Lowery, Patrick Sharp and Rebecca Lowery.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lyman, 14321 Old Hwy 49, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
James was many things to many people but to everyone he knew, he was a friend. He was always helpful and eager to lend a hand. He had many friends who cherished his loyal friendship.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowery family.
View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lyman
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lyman
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved