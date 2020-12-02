James Albert Lowery
November 25, 2020
Saucier, Mississippi - James Albert Lowery passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 65. He was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast.
James was a self employed contractor specializing in custom architectural flooring for over 25 years. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor activities and helping friends and family with his many capabilities and talents in home repair. His close friends who knew him at the "hunting club" nicknamed him "Hawkeye" because of his excellent eyesight and keen awareness.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Melva Lowery, son James Phillip Lowery, sister Diana Favre, nephew Keith Moris and brother-in-law Richard Bond. He is survived by his spouse, Audrey Jane Lowery; daughter Amanda Nicole Lowery; grandchildren Sarah Lowery and Savannah Bosarge; siblings Ben Lowery (Janis), Bevely Cockrell (Malcolm), Patrick, Jenny Lowery, Patrick Sharp and Rebecca Lowery.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lyman, 14321 Old Hwy 49, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
James was many things to many people but to everyone he knew, he was a friend. He was always helpful and eager to lend a hand. He had many friends who cherished his loyal friendship.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowery family.
View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com
.