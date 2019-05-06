James Albert McCrary III



August 16, 1927 - May 3, 2019



Gulfport



James Albert "Mac" McCrary III, much loved husband and father, passed away in Gulfport, Ms on May 3, 2019 at the age of 91.



Mac was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on August 16, 1927 to James Albert and Pauline McCrary. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 62 years, Susan Elizabeth Pope. Mac attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a World War II veteran and served in the navy in the South Pacific. He had a long career with Commercial Credit Corporation. After retirement he was active in community organizations including the Exchange Club and Trinity Methodist Church. He loved fellowship and was known for his cheerful nature and warm spirit.



Mac loved sports and had been an athlete in high school and college football and baseball. He was a fan of LSU and UM and MSU and had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports. He is the beloved father of Susan Rebecca Bardwell, James Clifton McCrary, and Stephen Pope McCrary. He is preceded in death by his brothers William Morton McCrary and Robert Ernest McCrary. He is survived by his three children, their spouses Susan McCrary and Duke Bardwell, grandchildren Michelle, Renee and Taylor McCrary, Thomas and Melea Bardwell as well as five great grandchildren Aidan, Colin, Erin, Teagan and Dalton.



Services will be conducted by Bradford O'Keefe funeral home on the afternoon of Wed May 8th.



Special thanks to Drs Jacob and Lainie Jorns and Dr. Allison Wall of Gulfport Memorial Hospital, as well as Kare-In-Home Hospice, and Trinity Methodist Church. You are all loved for your wonderful work. Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2019