The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCrary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert McCrary III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Albert McCrary III Obituary
James Albert "Mac" McCrary III

1927-2019

Gulfport

James Albert "Mac" McCrary III, much loved husband and father, passed away in Gulfport, MS on May 3, 2019 at the age of 91.

The funeral service will be at 1:30pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at noon. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy.

View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now