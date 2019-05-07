|
|
James Albert "Mac" McCrary III
1927-2019
Gulfport
James Albert "Mac" McCrary III, much loved husband and father, passed away in Gulfport, MS on May 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
The funeral service will be at 1:30pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at noon. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 7, 2019