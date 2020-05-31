James Allen WaltersNov. 29, 1938-May 29, 2020PerkinstonJames Allen Walters lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Wiggins. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the celebration of his life will be held today at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Wiggins. He was 81.Many of us see a need and think "somebody ought to do something about that" and for Allen, he was the "somebody". He made such a difference for his adopted city of Wiggins that the city proclaimed "Allen Walters Day" on XYZ/date. His community impact can still be seen today: the development of Blaylock Park downtown; refurbishing, replacing and updating the city's street signs; creating the Pine Hill Clock; a founder of Pine Hill Day and establishing the first chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous in 1981. He was also honored as the recipient of the Stone County EDP's Citizen of the Year where he previously served as Chairman. He enjoyed his longtime membership in the Wiggins Rotary Club (where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and served a term as president) and was appointed to the Pat Harrison Waterway District Board by Governor Kirk Fordice. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Wiggins, he served as Deacon particularly enjoyed his service as Mr. Allen the Check In guy for Wednesday night Awana Club.Allen was always a "Bulldog" as a graduate of Forrest County Agricultural High School, MGCCC, and Mississippi State. After his graduation from Mississippi State he joined the US Army and served for a time in Korea. He then began a career in sales for Armstrong Tire Company in Natchez which took him to Mobile and eventually Indianapolis, Indiana. After three winters he decided it was time to come home and his then-mother-in-law, Viva Davis, gave him a building on Highway 49 that was once a chinchilla ranch owned by her late husband, Nick. Again, seeing a need and acting on it, he established The Ranch Building Supply in 1975 until he began a career in real estate in 1982. But Allen's greatest title and joy was being PawPaw to his grandchildren. He became PawPaw (or "P2") to many over the years.Born on November 29, 1938, in New Augusta, Allen was preceded in death by his parents James Porter Walters and Allie Maudie Tingle Walters. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Walters and his first wife and mother of his children Jill Davis Holleman. He had two brothers Chester Huel Walters and Glennis Paul Walters.He is also survived by his children: Nick (Lisa) Walters; Jamie Allyn Walters Tice; Carmen Miller (David) Brown; Julia Beth (Jeffrey Broussard) Miller; and Gerald Lynn (Gwen) Miller. His grandchildren were James Porter Walters II; Allyn Elizabeth Tice (fiance' Thomas Hamrick); John Garrett Walters; Richard Campbell (Camp) Tice II; Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Walters; Earl Preston (Trey) Reeves III; Gerald Brandon Miller (Blake); Coley Daughdrill Reeves; William Jared (Emily) Miller; Dylan Wayne Hughes; Logan Joseph Hughes; and Joley Elizabeth Hughes.He had many nieces and nephews and a host of people who called him friend.Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.