James "Larry" Anderson, Sr.
1931 ~ 2020
Gulfport
James "Larry" Anderson, Sr., age 89, and a resident of Gulfport, MS, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home in Gulfport, with his children and grandchildren by his side.
He was born in Taylorsville, MS, and was an American State Champion at Taylorsville High School. Larry served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy and was awarded two Bronze Stars. He retired from Mississippi Power Company.
Larry and his wife, Anna Anderson, were happily married for 68 years before her death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Press Anderson; his daughter, Debbie Wilson; his grandson, Zachary Anderson; and his brothers, Bill and Hank Anderson.
Larry will be missed by his surviving family members: son, James Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Patti; daughter, Margaret Morgan; grandchildren, Jason Russell, Jill Harris, Nick & Jonathan Morgan, Jayla & Christanne, Derrick, Rio, Jude & Alicia Anderson; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service for family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13th at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com