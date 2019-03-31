Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
274 Beauvoir Rd.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
James Ball
1956 - 2019
James Ball Obituary
James "Tim" Ball

1956 ~ 2019

Biloxi

James Timothy "Tim" Ball, age 62, passed away on March 29, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Tim was born in Meridian, MS where he grew up and attended Meridian High School. He also attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He has been a resident of Biloxi for the last 30 years and retired from Redd Pest Control after 22 years of dedicated service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James A. Ball, Jr., and Jeanette St. Amant Ball; one sister, Dianne Ball Natale; one brother, Philip Arthur Ball; and one nephew, Steve Anthony Natale.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Hewes Ball of Slidell, LA; sister, Deborah Ball Lau; and two nieces, Rose Marie Lau and Kimberly Jeanette Natale.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
