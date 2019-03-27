Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
James Berberette Obituary
"Rat" James Albert Berbette

1947 ~ 2019

Gulfport

"Rat" James Albert Berbette, age 71, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019.

He was born December 16, 1947 in Yazoo City, MS to Marvin Emory and Reba Augusta Tisdale "Rat" Berberette. He moved to the coast in 1970 making it his Home. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a police officer after 22 years in Civil Service at the Sea Bee Base.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Marvin, Jr., John, Thomas, and Daniel Berberette; his sisters, Mary Berberette, Floy Sanders, Peggy Purvis, and Faye Cockrell.

He is survived by his brothers, Billy (Dora) Berberette and Robert (Linda) Berberette; sister-in-law, Catherine Berberette; his daughters, Reba "Jan" (Darren) Webb and Jennnifer Berberette Holquist; his grandchildren, Amber (Alex) Smith, Gary Rishel II, James Rishel, and Dalton Webb; a great-granddaughter, Zoey Smith; his best friend of 47 years, Rhonda Berberette Campbell; his honorary other daughter, Candy Sims; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in First Free Church of God Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to .

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
