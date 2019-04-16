James "Jim" E. Bradley



1956 ~ 2015



Gulfport



James "Jim" E. Bradley, age 62, of Gulfport, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Mr. Bradley was born in Germany to a military family. He graduated with the Class of 1975 from Gulfport East High School where he played basketball, and where he was inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame. Jim went on to play college basketball at Perkinston Junior College and University of Tennessee-Martin. He was a friend to all…he loved playing golf with his golf group, coordinating lunch with his lunch bunch, enjoying a good cigar, and taking care of his dogs. Always ready to have a good time, Jim was a member of Les Cavaliers and Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras groups. He will be remembered most for his zest for life and genuine compassion for others.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" J. Bradley and Martha Smith Bradley.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kornegay-Bradley and her family; his sister, Carolyn Welch and her family.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at 7:00 pm.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of South MS, www.hssm.org .



Memories may be shared with the family at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary