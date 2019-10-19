|
James Burrell Williams
1937--2019
Long Beach
James Burrell Williams, age 82, of Long Beach, passed away on October 17, 2019.
Mr. Williams was born in Clarksville, TN, and prior to high school graduation, he joined the United States Army where was a Paratrooper. Following military service, he finished his education and moved to Memphis, TN, where he worked as a route supervisor for Wonder Bread. At this early point in his life, he enjoyed flying as he attempted to get his pilot's license. He later went to work for a car dealership there in Memphis before relocating to Gulfport where he opened a Pontiac car dealership with Bert Allen. After many years in the new car business, he branched out and opened Jim Williams Cars, Coast Contract Buyers (a finance company), and Rent-a-Wreck (a car rental agency). He was a member of First Baptist Church Long Beach. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding his bicycle, and taking care of his land.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Bailey and Mattie Lee Powell Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Emma Grace Womack Williams; children, James Bret Williams (Roxane), Jon Duncan Williams, and Rebecca Williams Ladner; grandchildren, Richie Williams (Heather), Courtney Wright (Steven), Mitch McCaleb; great grandchildren, Karson Wright and Carissa Hester.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church Long Beach, from 1pm-until 3pm. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 3pm. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Dunbar Village Nursing Home for their love and care.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Debt Retirement Program, 300 North Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560.mail
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 19, 2019