Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
James Cagle Obituary
Mr. James E. Cagle

1929 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

James E. Cagle, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Mr. Cagle was retired as a Master Chief from the U.S. Navy and from Ingalls Shipbuilding. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and Gulf Hills Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Louise Cagle and son, Marshall Cagle.

Survivors include a daughter, Ann (Scott) Leslie and grandson, Jack Leslie.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 15, from 12 noon until 1pm, with a 1pm Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family would like to thank the staff of Erica's Place Personal Care Home and Notre Dame Hospice.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
