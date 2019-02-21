James Douglas Candebat Sr.



August 17, 1944 - February 17, 2019



Kiln, MS



On February 17, 2019 Heaven gained another angel. James "Jimmy" Douglas Candebat, Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 74. Mr. Candebat was born in New Orleans, LA. He was a resident of Kiln, MS for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Irene Ann Candebat, his parents Dominick Sr. and Anna Candebat, and three brothers Dominick Jr., Wilbur, and Robert Candebat, and his two sisters Willa Mae Finnin and Joan Candebat Gettys. He is survived by his two brothers Richard and George Candebat (Henny), his sister Reineann Blouin. He is also survived by his three children Adam John Candebat of Jackson, MS, Carrie and husband Rick Mistrot of Slidell, LA., and James "Jimmy" Douglas Candebat Jr. and wife Ginger of Kiln, MS. Mr. Candebat also leaves behind his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren Megan, Holly, Colby, Kailey, Gracie, Olivia, and step-grandson Dalton Seyler, great-grandchildren Hannah, Leland, Khloe, Amelia, and Harper, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Candebat was born and raised in the French Quarter. After moving to Mississippi, he opened Candy's 603 Speedway, later working in sales and management at tire stores in Gulfport and Picayune, MS and retiring from selling campers in Picayune, MS. His love for animals started with showing dogs with his wife. Later having a farm, J & J Cattle Farm, with show horses and cattle. He loved going to the livestock auctions weekly. He also loved to go to the dirt track and race on Saturday nights. Almost every night before he went to bed, he would grab his favorite Chocolate Chip ice cream with milk. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Rd. in Pass Christian, MS where friends may visit from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The funeral will follow in the chapel of the church.