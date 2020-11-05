James "Jimmie" Cook1944 ~ 2020St. MartinJames "Jimmie" Cook, age 76, passed away after a battle with leukemia on October 30, 2020. Jimmie was born in Biloxi, MS, on May 10, 1944. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1962 where he was a standout athlete, holding many school and state track records for years. He attended Mississippi State University from 1962-1965.He met the love of his life, Donna Nowak, on an elevator at Brumfield's in Biloxi. They married in 1964 and were married 38 years until her passing in 2002. They had 4 beautiful children and were blessed with 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Jimmie worked 35 years at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a pipe fitter, planner, and material specialist. To many, Jimmie was known as the chicken man. He was an avid animal lover of chickens, cows, dogs, fish, and deer. He loved to hunt with his dad and his sons and grandsons. He loved spending time at his Wiggins farm where he built a beautiful barn and apartment for his family to enjoy retreats to the country.Jimmie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Donna Nowak Cook, his parents James H. Cook, Sr. and Alma Tucei Cook. He is survived by his children, Oreta Cook, Dr. Henry (Kellie) Cook, Angie Cook, and Dr. Clifford (Shannon) Cook; his grandchildren, Craig McMillan, Blake McMillan, Brooke McMillan, Ryan Cook, Joseph Cook, Kara Cook, Seth Cook, Dr. Edwin (Dr. Rachel) Witcher, Brycen Witcher, Alexis Witcher, Ava Cook, Sophia Cook, Annie Cook, and two great grandchildren, Jackson McMillan and his soon to be great granddaughter of Edwin and Rachel Witcher; sisters Cindy (Butch) Mason, Jo Lynn (Robert) Reeder; his Uncle Fred Tucei; many nieces and nephews, loving cousins, and many other extended family and friends.Friends and family may visit Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. An 11:30 am graveside service will follow at Southern Memorial Park, Beach Boulevard, in Biloxi, MS.Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing and masks are required.The family wishes to extend their thanks to the many specialists at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport, Baptist Hospital of Jackson, Singing River Health System, and SADD Home Health. Your efforts did not go unnoticed.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of James "Jimmie" Cook, Tribute ID 22139050.