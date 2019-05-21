James Donald Coston



1934 - 2019



Gulfport



James Donald Coston of Gulfport, MS died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Gulfport, He was born in Calhoun County on January 5, 1934. He was a member of Lyman Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force for 20-1/2 years during the Korean Conflict, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War. During that time, he served in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Oklahoma and in five countries - Japan, Philippines, Pakistan, Germany and Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked in security at Hancock Bank for several years and for the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ottis Coston and Mary Grace (Pryor) Coston and sister Maxine Massey. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Pauline (Peden) Coston; two sons, Don and Steve; two granddaughters, Lori Mitchell (Jay) and Amy Coston; one great-grandson, Scott Barry; two sisters, Susie Calder (Billy) and Sherry Webb.



Visitation will be at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at Parker's Funeral Home in Bruce, MS on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours before the service in Bruce. Interment will follow at Bruce Cemetery.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019