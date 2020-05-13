James Stephens Dick
1935-2020
Pass Christian
James Stephens Dick was born in Portland, Oregon to Philip Van Dick and Audrey Brownrigg Dick. He spent most of his youth in New Roads, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Parker. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gene Hatten Dick of 52 years; his daughters Karen Vidal of Irvine, California, Sonya Tafolla of Aliso Viejo, California, and Stephanie (Jason) Robert of Cumming, Georgia; Six grandchildren, Daniel Vidal of Brazil, Alex Vidal, Jailyn Sands and Danielle Kline of California and Emily Robert and Jaxon Robert of Georgia and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy (Vince) Rota of Anacortes, Washington, and Barbara Lewis of Seattle, Washington; and one brother, Douglas Timms of Portland, Oregon.
Steve grew up in New Roads, Louisiana. He graduated high school from Jefferson Military College. Steve graduated from United States Military Academy (West Point), graduating in 1959 - "None so fine as '59". He was a second-generation graduate of West Point, following in his father's footsteps. While in the Army he was an Army Ranger, member of the 101st Airborne and a Green Beret. After leaving the service he moved to the aerospace field by testing engines at Pratt and Whitney in Florida before relocating to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he worked at both General Electric and Boeing. During his time at Boeing, he tested the first stage engines of the Saturn V vehicle including those used on the Apollo 11 moon landing mission. He then transitioned to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) working with the Space Shuttle program moving from testing to management. For his service at NASA, he received the Exceptional Service Medal and was recognized in the NASA Legend Series.
Steve enjoyed flying small planes and served on the Gulfport/Biloxi Airport Advisory Board representing Pass Christian during the 1970s. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Pass Christian Isles Golf Club. Steve was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Pass Christian Yacht Club, and a past member of the Metropolitan Dinner Club. In service to his community, Steve volunteered on the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce including two terms as Chamber President. After Katrina, Steve worked on the Pass Christian Recovery non-profit 501c3, handling funds donated to Pass Christian and continued his service on the Zoning Board of Adjustments for many years.
During his declining years, Steve suffered several ailments none of which kept him from being the vibrant individual he was all through his life.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501, or the National Aphasia Association, P. O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
The family would like to thank all his doctors in Ocean Springs, New Orleans and Gulfport who worked with Steve over the years. They would also like to thank the staff at Memorial Hospital who cared for Steve in his last days and the entire support staff who stood with the family during Steve's transition.
Do to the COVID19 virus a private service will be held with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
1935-2020
Pass Christian
James Stephens Dick was born in Portland, Oregon to Philip Van Dick and Audrey Brownrigg Dick. He spent most of his youth in New Roads, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Parker. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gene Hatten Dick of 52 years; his daughters Karen Vidal of Irvine, California, Sonya Tafolla of Aliso Viejo, California, and Stephanie (Jason) Robert of Cumming, Georgia; Six grandchildren, Daniel Vidal of Brazil, Alex Vidal, Jailyn Sands and Danielle Kline of California and Emily Robert and Jaxon Robert of Georgia and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy (Vince) Rota of Anacortes, Washington, and Barbara Lewis of Seattle, Washington; and one brother, Douglas Timms of Portland, Oregon.
Steve grew up in New Roads, Louisiana. He graduated high school from Jefferson Military College. Steve graduated from United States Military Academy (West Point), graduating in 1959 - "None so fine as '59". He was a second-generation graduate of West Point, following in his father's footsteps. While in the Army he was an Army Ranger, member of the 101st Airborne and a Green Beret. After leaving the service he moved to the aerospace field by testing engines at Pratt and Whitney in Florida before relocating to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he worked at both General Electric and Boeing. During his time at Boeing, he tested the first stage engines of the Saturn V vehicle including those used on the Apollo 11 moon landing mission. He then transitioned to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) working with the Space Shuttle program moving from testing to management. For his service at NASA, he received the Exceptional Service Medal and was recognized in the NASA Legend Series.
Steve enjoyed flying small planes and served on the Gulfport/Biloxi Airport Advisory Board representing Pass Christian during the 1970s. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Pass Christian Isles Golf Club. Steve was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Pass Christian Yacht Club, and a past member of the Metropolitan Dinner Club. In service to his community, Steve volunteered on the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce including two terms as Chamber President. After Katrina, Steve worked on the Pass Christian Recovery non-profit 501c3, handling funds donated to Pass Christian and continued his service on the Zoning Board of Adjustments for many years.
During his declining years, Steve suffered several ailments none of which kept him from being the vibrant individual he was all through his life.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501, or the National Aphasia Association, P. O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
The family would like to thank all his doctors in Ocean Springs, New Orleans and Gulfport who worked with Steve over the years. They would also like to thank the staff at Memorial Hospital who cared for Steve in his last days and the entire support staff who stood with the family during Steve's transition.
Do to the COVID19 virus a private service will be held with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 13, 2020.