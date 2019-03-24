Home

James E. Hollingsworth


1936 - 2019
James E. Hollingsworth Obituary
James E. Hollingsworth

Socorro, New Mexico

James E. Hollingsworth, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home in Socorro, New Mexico, surrounded by his devoted family. James was born on May 31, 1936 to Percie and Ocie Hollingsworth in Shaw, Mississippi. James is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Smith; his parents; and his son, Bubba Hollingsworth. James is survived by his daughters, Brenda Starks, Paula Page, Donna Hollingsworth, Sandy Hursey, Robbie Miles and Marie Luke; son, Bobby Hollingsworth; and brothers, Rex Hollingsworth and JC Hollingsworth. James leaves a legacy of 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. There will be no services held for James. James' care has been entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services Socorro Chapel. Socorro, New Mexico, 87801. 575-835-1530.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
