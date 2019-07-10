The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Belle Fountain Baptist Church
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Belle Fountain Baptist Church
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
1939 - 2019
James Gabrich Sr. Obituary
James "Jimmy" L. Gabrich, Sr.

1939 - 2019

Ocean Springs

James "Jimmy" L. Gabrich, Sr., age 80, of Ocean Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Ocean Springs Hospital. Jimmy was born on April 13, 1939 in Biloxi, MS. He served in the United States Army and retired from Chevron Refinery in Pascagoula, MS. Jimmy had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed fishing and wood working, but his favorite thing was a good family gathering. Jimmy loved having his whole family in one place, especially when they were eating seafood. His children and grandchildren loved him so much and they knew how to put a smile on his face. He adored his great-grandchild, Paxton, and sharing his cookies with him.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo L. Gabrich and Esther Noble Gabrich and his beloved wife, Carol Sue Gabrich.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Roxanne (Allen) Fisher and Jimmy (Julie) Gabrich; his grandchildren, Justin Fisher, Heather (Kyle) Chapman, and Kyle (Alexis) Gabrich; his great-grandchild, Paxton Chapman; and his two sisters, Carlotta Hughes and Paulette Felsher.

We would like to say a special thank you to Ms. Laura Ann Creel for 20 wonderful years with Jimmy. He enjoyed spending time with you and making many memories. He enjoyed the many vacations, Sunday breakfast, and finding new places to eat. Jimmy enjoyed everything you cooked, but the Seafood Gumbo was his favorite. Thank you for taking such good care of him. We love you!

Visitation will be Thursday, July 11 from 6pm until 8pm at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs. On Friday, July 12, at Belle Fountain Baptist Church in Ocean Springs, there will be a second visitation from 10am until 11am followed by a service at 11am. Burial will follow at Belle Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019
