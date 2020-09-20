1/1
James Garrett
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
James "Jim" Garrett

1939 ~ 2020

Vancleave

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Garrett, age 81, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home in Vancleave, MS.

Jim was a beloved husband and best friend to Sara Garrett (nee Holland) for nearly 43 years. Jim is survived by four children, Debbie (Bill) Terry, David (Mary) Harding, Bobby (Birgit) Garrett and Nancy (Charlie) Vinson. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Garrett and preceded in death by his siblings, Wilson Garrett and Clara Odom.

He was the proud grandpa of seven grandchildren and "GGP" to his ten great-grandchildren.

A military veteran of both the Army and Air Force for over 23 years, Jim served overseas during the Vietnam War. He deployed with the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron "Typhoon Chasers" and flew over areas of the Ho Chi Minh Trail to seed the clouds, extend monsoon season and slow down enemy action. His service to our nation resulted in many medals, awards and commendations, including the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. After proudly serving his country, Jim owned a hardware store in Perry, GA before ultimately moving to Mississippi. Jim's hobbies throughout the years included square dancing with his Sara Jo, working in the yard, planting his own vegetables, wood working, playing a little Blackjack and at the end of the day, a drink of Evan Williams. Neat of course.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 4901 Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave, MS on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 pm until service time.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
My life was indeed enlightened by knowing and loving Mr Jim. I will miss him greatly.
Luanne Bovard
Friend
September 20, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
