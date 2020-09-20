James "Jim" Garrett
1939 ~ 2020
Vancleave
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Garrett, age 81, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home in Vancleave, MS.
Jim was a beloved husband and best friend to Sara Garrett (nee Holland) for nearly 43 years. Jim is survived by four children, Debbie (Bill) Terry, David (Mary) Harding, Bobby (Birgit) Garrett and Nancy (Charlie) Vinson. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Garrett and preceded in death by his siblings, Wilson Garrett and Clara Odom.
He was the proud grandpa of seven grandchildren and "GGP" to his ten great-grandchildren.
A military veteran of both the Army and Air Force for over 23 years, Jim served overseas during the Vietnam War. He deployed with the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron "Typhoon Chasers" and flew over areas of the Ho Chi Minh Trail to seed the clouds, extend monsoon season and slow down enemy action. His service to our nation resulted in many medals, awards and commendations, including the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. After proudly serving his country, Jim owned a hardware store in Perry, GA before ultimately moving to Mississippi. Jim's hobbies throughout the years included square dancing with his Sara Jo, working in the yard, planting his own vegetables, wood working, playing a little Blackjack and at the end of the day, a drink of Evan Williams. Neat of course.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 4901 Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave, MS on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 pm until service time.
