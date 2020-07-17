James B. Grace, Jr. MD
1942 - 2020
Ocean Springs
James B. Grace, Jr. MD, 77, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on July 13 surrounded by his children. He was born on a stifling hot day, August, 31, 1942 to parents James B. Grace Sr. and Josephine Doherty Grace in the hallway of King's Daughter's Hospital in Canton, Mississippi.
Jim graduated from Canton High School in 1960. He lettered in football, baseball, basketball and track while in high school, in addition was a National Merit Scholar. He attended Dartmouth College, where he played center on the football team. The team was undefeated the year he was the team captain. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Dartmouth in Chemistry in 1964. He was scouted by the Dallas Cowboys, but instead attended Ole Miss Medical School, graduating in 1968.
He joined the Navy where he received many commendations and was honorably discharged in 1977. Finally settling in Ocean Springs to start a private practice as an Ear, Nose and Throat physician. He was always a hard worker - from his first job as preteen at the local grocery, to his college summers spent working on an oil rig.
During the summer of 1964, while working on the new interstate near Jackson, he and a buddy went on a double date. Sometime during the night, the friends switched dates, after which he was never again separated from the love of his life, Beverly Pippin. They had a quick courtship and were married 6 months later in 1964. With a young family in tow, he became more creative and began supporting the family by playing cards during his medical school years. He completed his residency in Otorhinolaryngology and head and neck surgery at Bethesda, Maryland. He was then appointed to be the Head of the Navy Medical Department in Dahlgren, Virginia. Sometime during these years, he found time to moonlight as an Emergency Room Doctor in both West Virginia and Virginia simultaneously.
Upon starting his private practice in 1977 in Ocean Springs, his practice grew quickly. He took vegetables as payments and made house calls. If you had a broken nose, needed your tonsils removed or had a sinus infection in Ocean Springs, you saw Dr. Grace. He was the Greyhound football team doctor for several years in the 1980s. After 20 years building his practice, he took on a partner and created Bay Area ENT. Many years later he sold the practice and spent much of his free time volunteering at the Bethesda Free Clinic in Ocean Springs. He cared for many in the Ocean Springs Community and will be missed.
After a long-deserved retirement, he and Beverly enjoyed their favorite activities – fishing, golfing and traveling. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family tending bar at his Armadillo Bar, on his slice of the bayou, with his spearfish caught in Kona, Hawaii mounted nearby on the wall.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly; his son, Jim (Martha); his daughters, Petey and Cassie; his canine companion Ripley; and five wonderful grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. James Grace, Sr. and Mrs. Josephine Grace and his favorite canine companion, Luci.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic gathering limitation the private family service will be held a Bellande Cemetery in Ocean Springs Saturday July 18. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, https://melanoma.org/
