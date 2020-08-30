James "Jim" Calvin Grissom
1930-2020
Gulfport
James "Jim" Calvin Grissom of Gulfport, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, one week after his 67th wedding anniversary to his wife, Jerry Lee Grissom.
Jim was born on August 12, 1930 in the Center Hill community of Lexington, TN to John Calvin & Ollie May Grissom. He spotted his future wife at a fair and married her only two weeks later. He served in the Armed Forces and returned home to build a family and 33-year career in pharmaceutical sales for Abbott Laboratories. He was an avid golfer at Broadwater & Windance Country Clubs, and a Lifemaster bridge player at ACBL Unit 180.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ollie; and sisters Kathleen Grissom, Imogene Howard, and Mayrene Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry; their daughter, Kelly Jaye Moses and son-in-law Dr. Michael Ellis Moses Jr.; grandchildren Molly Jaye McGuffee (Justin) and Michael Ellis Moses III; and great-grandchildren Charleston Lee McGuffee, Sarah-Ellis Anne McGuffee, and Liam Charles Moses.
A private ceremony will be held on Monday, August 31 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Gulfport.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM