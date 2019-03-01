James Clark Harrell



1945-2019



Gulfport



James Clark Harrell, 73, passed Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019.



Mr. Harrell was predeceased by his father, William Harrell of Kentucky; his mother, Mable Hester Howell of Gulfport; and his step father, William Richardson Howell of Gulfport.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; his son, Tristan Harrell of New Orleans; and his brother, Rucker W. Howell of Purvis, Ms.



Mr. Harrell graduated from the Manhatten School of Music in New York City with a Master's degree in Music Education and a Bachelor's degree in music – Voice major. Mr. Harrell's passion was classic Opera, and his solo vocal performances included venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Cloisters, Avery Fisher Hall, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Lennox Arts Festival, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Alice Tully Hall (all located in New York City), and various other venues throughout the country, including a performance at the White House.



Early in his career, Mr. Harrell was employed by Ray Bloch Productions in New York (and later in Dallas, Texas) as a National Sales Representative responsible for creating and producing music/entertainment venues for conventions throughout the country. Upon returning to the Gulf Coast, Mr. Harrell opened his own business, JCH Productions, where he arranged and produced music, entertainment, and speaker programs nationally for conventions, trade shows and corporations. Entertainers engaged included Bill Cosby, Barbara Mandrell, Roger Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Lola Fontana, and full orchestras. Later in life, Mr. Harrell taught voice lessons at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, and additionally taught private voice lessons for many Gulf Coast residents. Most recently, Mr. Harrell was a table games dealer employed by the Grand Casino in Gulfport and Biloxi.



Mr. Harrell will be cremated, with services provided by RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A private family memorial service will follow, with his ashes spread at the family cemetery located in Stone County, MS.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph's Hospice, 1240 Broad Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary