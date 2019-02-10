Home

Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ramsay Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramsay Memorial United Methodist Church
James Haynes Obituary
James Earl Haynes Sr.

February 15, 1947- February 3, 2019

Gulfport

James passed away at his home in Gulfport, Ms. He was a retired sheet metal worker from Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. James is survived by his wife, Comalisa; children Marquitta, James Jr, Keith Lawson, and Lawanda Haynes. Funeral services are Monday February 11, 2019 at Ramsay Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation 9-11am, with service to follow at 11am. Care entrusted to Marshall's Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
