James Earl Haynes Sr.
February 15, 1947- February 3, 2019
Gulfport
James passed away at his home in Gulfport, Ms. He was a retired sheet metal worker from Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. James is survived by his wife, Comalisa; children Marquitta, James Jr, Keith Lawson, and Lawanda Haynes. Funeral services are Monday February 11, 2019 at Ramsay Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation 9-11am, with service to follow at 11am. Care entrusted to Marshall's Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 10, 2019