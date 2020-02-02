The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Ocean Springs, MS
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS
1939 - 2020
James Herren Obituary
James Marion Herren

1939 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

James Marion Herren (Big Jim), age 80, of Ocean Springs, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to John Herren and Doris Creech Herren on August 22, 1939 in Hillhouse, MS.

Big Jim came to Ocean Springs in the early 1960s and quickly made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed an active life participating in dirt track racing, coaching girls' softball, Elks Lodge Mardi Gras events, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He was loved by many and he loved y'all back!

Big Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Charlie, Lillian, Bill, Gene, Franklin, Mac, Arthur, Evelyn, Jerry, and Mike.

He leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life and his wife of 55 years, Martha Evelyn Seymour Herren; son, James Herren (Jimbo); daughters, Candis Causey and Colleen (Chuckie) Bosarge; Grandchildren, Amanda Herren, Nicholas Bosarge, Caleb (Julie) Causey, and Justin Causey; Great Grandchildren' Madelyn Freshour, Scarlett Freshour, Cooper Causey, and Lula Mae Lemaire (arriving in July); siblings, Becky Harrington and John Lee Herren. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs. Friends and family may visit from 10:00-11:00. Food and fellowship will be at the KC Hall immediately following the service.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
