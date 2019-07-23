The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
James A. "Bud" Hines

1932

Biloxi

Mr. James A. "Bud" Hines, age 87, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Bud was born on June 6, 1932 in Madison County, MS , was a lifelong resident of the coast and retired from the USAF.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Bess Hines, son, James E. "Jimmy" Hines, brothers, Charles, Ernest and Roy Hines and sister, Tommie J. Walley.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jean Hines, daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Tommy Leonard, sister, Ann McMillon, grands, Kristina Leonard, Timothy and Laura Leonard, Eric Hines and Mo Johnson and great-grands, Kaleb and MaKaylee Brune and Ansley, Avery and Wyatt Leonard.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, from 11am until 12 noon, with a 12 noon chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in D'Iberville Memorial Park.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 23, 2019
