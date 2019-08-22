Home

E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
View Map
James Joiner


1961 - 2019
James Joiner Obituary
James "JJ" Nelson Joiner

Aug. 25, 1961-Aug. 17, 2019

Ocean Springs

James "JJ" Nelson Joiner passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 57.

Son of the late Fayette Fussell Joiner and Herbert Eugene Joiner, Sr.

Survived by Herbert E. Joiner, Jr., wife Charlotte Joiner, Shari Joiner Lewis, husband Johnny Lewis, and Howie E. Joiner, wife Shannon Joiner.

Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

JJ spent many years doing what he loved the most – cooking. Starting at the bottom, he worked his way up to be an Executive Chef.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation on Saturday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Joiner to be made to the .

E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
