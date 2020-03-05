|
|
James Joseph Johnston
1963-2020
Biloxi, MS
James Joseph Johnston, 56, returned to his heavenly home on March 2nd, 2020 after a valiant battle. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his illness and ultimately gave him peace.
James was born to the late Edwin and Joan Johnston, in Biloxi, MS on March 21st, 1963. His Catholic faith began at an early age with his time at Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School and Church. James graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1981 and from there went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. Shortly thereafter James became the maintenance supervisor of Pines on the Bay Apartment Complex; There he met the love of his life.
He married his best friend and soul mate, Alicia "My Love" Dawn Ralston, on August 20th, 1994 in Ocean Springs, MS. James helped raise his three children with patience, love and laughter. From dance lessons, car rider lines and karate, he was there for it all. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. In 1994 he began his career with State Farm where he met many of the friends he held dear.
James is survived by his wife, Alicia; his son James T; his daughters Alexandra and Jami (Jay) Girouard; his mother in law Barbara Ralston; brother in law Dr. Jacky (Eileen) Ralston; brother, Preston (Nancy) Johnston; his sisters Cindy (Bob) Ladnier, Leonie (Bobby) Simmons, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom he all held dear to his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents; his father in law, Jack Ralston and his beloved nephew Edwin Preston Johnston IV.
Services will be held Saturday March 7th at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Biloxi. Visitation will begin at 11:00am with a funeral mass at 1:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following at The Notre Dame Gym/Mercy Cross Recreation Center on Crusaders Drive in Biloxi.
The Johnston Family would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Craig and Paulette Dawkins and the staff of SAAD Healthcare for their compassionate and supportive care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation or Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 5, 2020