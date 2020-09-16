1/1
James Kendall Hankins
1938 - 2020
Rev. James Kendall Hankins

1938-2020

Pascagoula

Rev. James Kendall Hankins, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 81.

Ken was born on October 10, 1938 to Walter and Vera Hankins in Taylorsville, MS. It is amazing how much living he condensed into those almost 82 years. He met and married Tommie Leah James February 17, 1960, and she remained by his side until the end.

He was an incredible cook, hunter, fisherman, and builder. He loved telling jokes and bringing a smile the others. He was an ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church International and founding pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church of Vancleave. An incredible teacher of Search for Truth and Revelation and Author of Revelation Simplified. He was intelligent and could hold deep conversations but could also relate to the smallest of children. He served his country proudly in both the United States Army and Navy, was a Green Beret and volunteered in the armed Forces Radio Service aiding in improving the morale of the troops.

He worked at the Paper Mill, Chevron and until just a few weeks ago served as Bus Driver for the Pascagoula School System. He loved people and people loved him. He had a servant's heart and spent his life serving others. On Saturday, Bro Hankins heard the words he longed to hear "Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant"

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zach Hankins and a sister, Virginia Rush.

He is survived by his wife Tommie Hankins of Pascagoula, MS, children, Rev Keith Hankins (JoAnn) of Vancleave, MS and Teresa Killingsworth (Derrick) of Gautier, MS; grandchildren, Benjamin and Noah Hankins, Josh Killingsworth and A'livia Williams (Bradlee) and one great-grandson, Tyson James Killingsworth; brother, W.J. Hankins and numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at the First United Pentecostal Church of Vancleave on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 4-6pm. Funeral Service will follow at 6pm. Graveside Service will be held privately with military honors. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church of Vancleave
SEP
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church of Vancleave
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

2 entries
September 15, 2020
I’m so sorry to see that Bro. Hankins has gone to meet his maker. I’ve always loved him and his precious family.
May God comfort each of you with His abundant mercy and compassion.
Carmel Grantham
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
