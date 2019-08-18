|
James Alvin Lee
1934 ~ 2019
Long Beach
James Alvin Lee, age 85, of Long Beach, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Myrtis Lee; 2 brothers, Myron Lee and Everett Lee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Holloway Lee; his children, Vivian Lee Ward (Larry), and Jane Lee Collins (Bob); 4 grandchildren, Lauren Ward Leggett (Cooper), Lindsay Ward, Susanna Collins, and Joanna Collins; a great-grandson, Hardy Lee Leggett; a brother-in-law, J.L. Holloway (Diane), and sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Hansen (Bill); and other relatives and friends.
Mr. Lee was a graduate and Salutatorian of Prentiss High School in 1952 and also graduated in 1956 from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. He retired after 30 years of service at Walgreens and then dedicated 10 years of volunteer service to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Long Beach where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and choir member. He was an avid outdoorsman, guitarist, and enjoyed helping others.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 20, 2019, from 5 – 7 pm Monday at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11 am Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Long Beach. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Long Beach c/o debt retirement.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019