James "Maggie" Magnusen
Kiln
age 73, died 6/5/2020. Service, 2pm, Thursday, 6/11 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian w/visitation 1 hour prior. Limited to 50 attendees. Full obituary at www.riemannfamily.com
Kiln
age 73, died 6/5/2020. Service, 2pm, Thursday, 6/11 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian w/visitation 1 hour prior. Limited to 50 attendees. Full obituary at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.