James G. ("Jim") Maples



July 13, 1946 - July 7, 2020



Gulfport



James G. Maples, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. He was 73.



Jim is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jon William Maples.



He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Lynne Maples, and her partner, Andrew Day, of Brooklyn, NY; his friend Sam Costa; as well as other family and friends with whom he had lost touch over the years.



Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store