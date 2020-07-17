1/1
James Maples
1946 - 2020
James G. ("Jim") Maples

July 13, 1946 - July 7, 2020

Gulfport

James G. Maples, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. He was 73.

Jim is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jon William Maples.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Lynne Maples, and her partner, Andrew Day, of Brooklyn, NY; his friend Sam Costa; as well as other family and friends with whom he had lost touch over the years.

Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
