The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marr Ph.D.


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marr Ph.D. Obituary
James Evan Marr, Ph.D.

1921 ~ 2019

Biloxi

James Evan Marr, Ph.D., age 97, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born September 18, 1921 in Houston, MO to Evan Marr and Bell Watson Marr.

Dr. Marr attended the University of Missouri before joining the U.S. Navy Air Corps during World War II in the Pacific area - Russia, Philippine Islands and China.

He flew over Hiroshima three days after the Atomic Bomb was dropped on Japan and observed the results. Dr. Marr returned to the University of Missouri and completed studies for a B.S. in Agriculture Science and Master of Arts. He was awarded appointment as research assistant in animal science. Thereafter, completed requirements for Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Agricultural Nutrition.

Dr. Marr supervised biological research and personnel at four research units for twenty years (Ralston Purina Company). He taught nutrition and management classes for the feed industry (Ralston Purina Company). Dr. Marr developed and introduced seasonal feeding of poultry in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and South America. He supervised turkey research, product development, quality control and field programs for two years with Merch & Company, Inc. Dr. Marr developed protocols and monitored turkey research projects in France and Italy for two years (Merch & Company, Inc.). He also worked on the formula for Eggland's Best Eggs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dr. Marr is survived by his wife, Ola Mae; his daughters, Peggy Breidenbach and Nancy Marr; his sister, Lena Harrell; his stepdaughters, Deborah O'Connor George and Joyce Valdez; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandsons; his half-brother, Frank; and his half-sister, Ruth.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Entombment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now