James Evan Marr, Ph.D.
1921 ~ 2019
Biloxi
James Evan Marr, Ph.D., age 97, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born September 18, 1921 in Houston, MO to Evan Marr and Bell Watson Marr.
Dr. Marr attended the University of Missouri before joining the U.S. Navy Air Corps during World War II in the Pacific area - Russia, Philippine Islands and China.
He flew over Hiroshima three days after the Atomic Bomb was dropped on Japan and observed the results. Dr. Marr returned to the University of Missouri and completed studies for a B.S. in Agriculture Science and Master of Arts. He was awarded appointment as research assistant in animal science. Thereafter, completed requirements for Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Agricultural Nutrition.
Dr. Marr supervised biological research and personnel at four research units for twenty years (Ralston Purina Company). He taught nutrition and management classes for the feed industry (Ralston Purina Company). Dr. Marr developed and introduced seasonal feeding of poultry in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and South America. He supervised turkey research, product development, quality control and field programs for two years with Merch & Company, Inc. Dr. Marr developed protocols and monitored turkey research projects in France and Italy for two years (Merch & Company, Inc.). He also worked on the formula for Eggland's Best Eggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dr. Marr is survived by his wife, Ola Mae; his daughters, Peggy Breidenbach and Nancy Marr; his sister, Lena Harrell; his stepdaughters, Deborah O'Connor George and Joyce Valdez; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandsons; his half-brother, Frank; and his half-sister, Ruth.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Entombment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 12, 2019