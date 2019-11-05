|
James "Jim" Mauffray
Gulfport
James "Jim" Mauffray, 63 years old, formerly of Gulfport, Mississippi, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Tenova Hospital in Clarksville, TN. He was born in Savannah, Georgia at Hunter AFB. He is the youngest of James and Eva Mauffray, also of Gulfport, Ms. James traveled extensively in his life, living in foreign countries and from coast to coast in the United States. But, he always called Mississippi his home. James enjoyed life to its fullest but especially enjoyed rock n roll music and his motorcycle. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Eva Mauffray of Gulfport, Ms. He is survived by his sister, Myrl Zapolski of Tennessee and nephew Sean Mifkovic of Sacramento, California. James is also survived by many cousins and their families living in Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and Canada.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Salvation Army.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2020 in Mississippi.Tennessee Cremation Care is honored to be entrusted with James' cremation services. Please visit TenesseeCremation.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 5, 2019